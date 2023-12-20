France’s Macron defends divisive immigration bill and denies it marks tilt by government to right

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says a contentious immigration bill backed by the far right is imperfect and needs some fixes but is “what the French wanted.” He said Wednesday it doesn’t represent a far-right victory and is “the fruit of a compromise” after his centrist alliance made a deal with the conservative lawmakers. The president on a much-listened to talk show explained and defended the divisive immigration bill that critics claim plays into the hands of Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally group at the National Assembly. Those opposed claim the bill in part mimics the far-right party’s long-standing demand for “national preference,” by which the French, not foreigners, must profit from the riches of the land.

By SYLVIE CORBET and ELAINE GANLEY Associated Press

