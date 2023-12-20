French parliament approves a divisive immigration bill, prompting an uproar for Macron’s government
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government faces an uproar after parliament approved a divisive immigration bill backed by the far right. The bill is meant to strengthen France’s ability to deport foreigners considered undesirable. Advocacy organizations have criticized the bill as a threat to the rights of migrants. The text still needs to be officially enacted into law. Macron’s alliance lost its majority in legislative elections last year, forcing him into political maneuvering. Many saw the negotiations over the bill as a sign of a shift to the right by Macron’s government.