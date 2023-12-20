How Carey Mulligan became Felicia Montealegre in ‘Maestro’

Carey Mulligan recently realized that she’s spent much of her professional career holding back. But that changed in the past several years, in no small part because of Bradley Cooper and “Maestro,” an all-encompassing project that would push her out of that comfort zone. In it she plays Felicia Montealegre, the elegant actor and wife of Leonard Bernstein. As with “Promising Young Woman,” “Maestro,” now streaming on Netflix, would prove to be a transformative experience for her understanding of herself as an actor and what she’s capable of. Mulligan spoke to The Associated Press about the journey to becoming Montealegre, and the people who helped her get there.

