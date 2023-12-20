Judge threatens to dismiss lawsuit from Arkansas attorney general in prisons dispute

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A judge has threatened to dismiss a lawsuit the Arkansas attorney general filed against a panel he’d normally represent as a dispute widens over who runs state prisons. The judge on Tuesday criticized Attorney General Tim Griffin for suing the Board of Corrections without arranging for special counsel for the panel. The judge says he’ll dismiss the lawsuit if Griffin doesn’t reach an agreement with the panel on a special counsel in 30 days. Griffin has accused the panel of violating the state’s open-meetings law when it hired an outside attorney as part of a larger legal dispute with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over who runs the state prison system.

