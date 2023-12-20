Mexico’s president predicts full recovery for Acapulco, but resort residents see difficulties

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is ebullient about the recovery of Acapulco after Hurricane Otis smashed into the resort on Oct. 25, killing 52 people. But some residents still don’t have running water, sewage treatment is still deficient, tons of garbage and debris remain in the streets, and few hotels are fully open. López Obrador predicted Wednestday that the once-glamorous Pacific coast city will be “one hundred precent” recovered by March. He also contends many residents’ homes are now in better shape than before the Category 5 hurricane hit. But the families of 32 people still listed as missing have seen little progress toward finding their loved ones.

