North Dakota judge to hear request to temporarily block part of abortion law that restricts doctors
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Physicians and the former sole abortion provider in North Dakota are asking a state district court judge to temporarily block enforcement of part of a revised law that bans most abortions so doctors can perform the procedure to save patients’ lives or health. They argue a provision that allows the procedure in life-saving or “serious health risk” scenarios is vague. Earlier this year, the Republican-led Legislature passed a bill that essentially revised the state’s abortion laws after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision striking down the constitutional right to an abortion. In April, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill into law.