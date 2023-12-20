Paul Giamatti honored with Palm Springs International Film Festival Icon Award 

Paul Giamatti has been announced by the Palm Springs International Film Festival as the recipient of the Icon Award for his performance in The Holdovers.

Giamatti has been honored the award for his role as an instructor at a New England prep school. His character must remain on campus during the holiday break to supervise students with nowhere to go.

He forms a unique bond with one of the students who is a troublemaker and also with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam.

“In The Holdovers, Paul Giamatti inhabits a complex character who is both challenging and rewarding, and ultimately reminds us of what it means to be connected as human beings,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “For his storied career of quintessential cinematic roles, it is our honor to present the Icon Award to Paul Giamatti for this career-best performance.”

Giamatti’s resume includes roles in Private Life, 12 Years a Slave, Saving Mr. Banks, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Rock of Ages, San Andreas, the five-time Oscar®-winner Saving Private Ryan, and countless other films and shows.