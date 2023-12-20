Poland’s new government moves to free state media from previous team’s political control
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s new pro-European Union government says it has changed the directors of state television, radio and the government-run news agency as it embarked on the path of freeing publicly-owned media from the political control of the previous nationalist conservative administration. Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Cabinet took office last week. It has made it a priority to restore objectivity and free expression in state media. The previous government under the Law and Justice party used state media as aggressive propaganda tools to attack Tusk and the opposition and to spread its euroskeptic views.