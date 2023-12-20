Separatist leader in Pakistan appears before cameras and says he has surrendered with 70 followers

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The leader of the main insurgent group in southwestern Pakistan has appeared before cameras to say that he has surrendered to authorities with some 70 of his followers and is giving up his yearslong fight for independence. Sarfraz Bungulzai, who was previously known by his nom de guerre as Mureed Baluch, told reporters on Wednesday in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, that he feels remorse for the deadly attacks he and his Baluch National Army carried out against Pakistani security forces. Bungulzai said he deeply regrets his role in abducting civilians for ransom and the killings of unarmed people. It wasn’t clear if he spoke under duress or if he would face any charges.

