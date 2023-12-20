Signing day: Georgia has top class after 5-star flip; Ohio State igh of relief on No. 1 player
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
The early signing period in college football opened with just a little five-star drama. Georgia likely locked up a recruiting crown by flipping an in-state blue-chipper away from Florida State. The consensus No. 1 recruit in the country had Ohio State coach Ryan Day literally sighing with relief. And a five-star defensive lineman committed to Florida decided to delay making his decision official. That was the least of the bad news for the Gators.