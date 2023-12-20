Supreme Court will hear challenge to EPA rule limiting downwind power plant pollution in 10 states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments in February on whether the Environmental Protection Agency can continue enforcing its anti-air-pollution “good neighbor” rule in 10 states. The rule is an effort to restrict smokestack emissions from power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with smog-causing pollution. The high court put off a decision on whether to halt enforcement of the rule Wednesday, allowing it to stay in effect at least until after it hears arguments during its February session. Three states — Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia — are challenging the rule, along with industry groups and individual businesses.

