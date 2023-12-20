Texas police officer indicted in fatal shooting of man on his front porch

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An Austin, Texas, police officer has been indicted for deadly conduct in the fatal shooting of a man standing on his own front porch. A grand jury indicted Officer Daniel Sanchez on Wednesday in Rajan Moonesinghe’s death. Video and audio show officers arriving at Moonesinghe’s home in November 2022 and telling him to drop the AR-15-style weapon he was holding before firing at him. Officers were responding to a 911 call requesting police and mental health support because a man had a long gun outside in the residential neighborhood. Sanchez’s lawyer says he is confident the officer will be exonerated. The Moonesignhe family is thanking the local prosecutor but said the indictment is not enough to achieve justice.

