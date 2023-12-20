UN Security Council again delays Gaza aid resolution vote as high-level talks try to avoid US veto
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has again delayed a vote on a new U.N. resolution on desperately needed aid to Gaza as the Biden administration struggles to change key wording in high-level negotiations seeking to avoid a U.S. veto. The vote is now expected on Thursday morning. The United States seeks to change the text’s references to a cessation of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas war, and the part about putting the United Nations in charge of inspecting trucks to ensure they are actually carrying humanitarian goods, which Israel opposes. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates which sponsored the Arab-backed resolution said high-level discussions are taking place to try to reach agreement on a text that can be adopted.