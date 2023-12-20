Wisconsin elections commission rejects complaint against Trump fake electors for second time

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission, for a second time, has unanimously rejected a complaint against fake presidential electors who attempted to cast the state’s ballots for Donald Trump in 2020. The Wisconsin Elections Commission first rejected the complaint in March 2022. But a judge in May ordered the commission to rehear the complaint, this time without one of its members who served as one of the fake electors for the former president. The commission released its unanimous 5-0 decision to reject the complaint Wednesday without explanation. The elections commission discussed the complaint and voted on it in closed meetings.

