A New Hampshire man pleads guilty to threats and vandalism targeting public radio journalists

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Prosecutors say a New Hampshire man pleaded guilty to threatening public radio journalists and vandalizing their homes. Tucker Cockerline has pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston to conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel and the use of a facility of interstate commerce. Investigators say the harassment and intimidation of the victims included the vandalism – on five separate occasions – of the victims’ homes and the home of one of the victims’ parents with bricks, large rocks and red spray paint. Sentencing is scheduled for March 19, 2024.

