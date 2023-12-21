Skip to Content
A wildfire in Australia on the outskirts of Perth destroys at least 2 homes and injures 2 people

Published 2:50 AM

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Officials say a wildfire burning out of control on the outskirts of the Australian west coast city of Perth has destroyed at least two homes and injured two men. An emergency warning was issued for the eastern suburb of Parkerville where the fire was started on Thursday morning by a tree branch falling  on power lines. Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm says at least two homes have been “completely lost.” Media report two men aged in their 60s have been taken to hospital after being injured by the fire in separate incidents. One had minor burns and the other an injured foot.

