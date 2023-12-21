Connecticut man gets 12 years in prison for failed plan to fight for Islamic State in Syria

A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to planning to fight for the Islamic State group in Syria has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Former Hamden resident Kevin McCormick was sentenced on Thursday. A judge also ordered McCormick to be placed on supervised release with GPS monitoring for the rest of his life after the prison sentence. Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term, calling McCormick a danger to society. McCormick has been detained since his arrest in 2019. He pleaded guilty in January to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. His public defender said McCormick has struggled with mental health problems including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

