Correction: Homeless Deaths-Portland-Oregon story

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story published December 20, 2023, about homeless deaths in Portland, Oregon, in 2022, The Associated Press erroneously reported the percentage of deaths from drug overdoses. Thirty-nine percent of total deaths were from drug overdoses. The AP also didn’t include a full description of the newspaper Street Roots. Street Roots also operates as a social justice nonprofit. Kaia Sand is the executive director of the nonprofit and does not oversee the newspaper.

