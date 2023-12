McALLEN, Texas (AP) — In a story published December 20, 2023, about the U.S. government temporarily closing two railroad crossings in Texas, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Union Pacific estimated its losses will exceed $200 million a day if the crossings remain closed. The $200 million is Union Pacific’s estimate of total daily economic impact, not just its own losses.

