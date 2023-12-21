Former Colorado funeral home operator gets probation for mixing cremated human remains
FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — The former owner of two funeral homes in central Colorado has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to charges that her funeral home included the cremated remains of an adult when it gave the ashes of a stillborn boy to his parents in December 2019. Summit Daily reported Staci Kent was also fined $5,000 when she was sentenced earlier this month for unlawful cremation. Her husband, Shannon Kent, the former coroner in Colorado’s Lake County, was sentenced to six months in jail in February. He pleaded guilty in December 2022 to two counts of unlawful cremation.