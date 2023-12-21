France to close its embassy in Niger for an ‘indefinite period,’ according to letter to staff
By BABA AHMED
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A letter sent to embassy staff and seen by The Associated Press says that France will close its diplomatic mission in Niger following this summer’s coup d’etat in the West African nation and a souring of relations between the two countries. The news that the embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey is to close comes as France prepares to withdraw its last remaining military forces from the Sahel state this month. The document sent to Nigerien employees of the French embassy was dated Dec. 19, 2023, and signed by the French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itté. It notifies Nigerien employees that they will be dismissed as of April 30, 2024.