Israeli police are investigating 19 prison guards in the death of a 38-year-old Palestinian prisoner

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police say 19 Israeli prison guards are under investigation in the death of a 38-year-old Palestinian security prisoner. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, an advocacy group, says the prisoner was found with “severe signs of violence” on his body and died Nov. 18 at the Ketziot prison in the southern Negev Desert. He was 18 years into a 25-year sentence for attempted murder. Police announced the investigation of the guards on Thursday after a gag order expired. The Israel Prison Service says it is cooperating. The Prisoners’ Club says about 7,800 Palestinians are currently held by Israeli, including hundreds rounded up since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.