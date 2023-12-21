Ohio gives historical status to building that once housed internet service pioneer CompuServe

A Central Ohio building that once served as the global headquarters for CompuServe has been recognized with historic marker status by the state. At its height in the 1990’s, the pioneering tech company, one of the first to offer commercial internet services, was known by the public for online forums that offered news, message boards and data file transfers. The firm also introduced the GIF image format back in 1987. CompuServe opened its headquarters in 1973 and, according to records housed at the Columbus Metropolitan Library, closed the location in the summer of 2006.

