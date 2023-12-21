Strong winds from Storm Pia disrupt holiday travel in the UK

LONDON (AP) — High winds from Storm Pia have disrupted holiday travel in northern areas of the U.K. Flights were grounded, train service was suspended and ferries stopped running to islands off Scotland’s west coast on Thursday. A gust of 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) was recorded on a summit in the Scottish Highlands. A utility says power was knocked out to 40,000 households in northeast England. Gusts toppled a truck on a highway in Manchester and blew part of a roof off an apartment building in Sheffield. Winds were supposed to ease as the storm passes on to northern Europe.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.