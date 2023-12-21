The UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are starving because of war

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A report from the United Nations finds that more than half a million people in Gaza are starving because there’s not enough food entering the territory since the outbreak of war more than 10 weeks ago. World Food Program Chief Economist Arif Husain says “pretty much everybody in Gaza is hungry.” He warned that if the war between Israel and Hamas continues at the same levels, and food deliveries are not restored, the population could face “a full-fledged famine within the next six months.” Israel says it’s in the final stages of clearing out Hamas militants from northern Gaza, but it expects months of fighting ahead in the south.

By NAJIB JOBAIN, JACK JEFFERY and COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press

