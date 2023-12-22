A British sea monitoring agency says another vessel has been hijacked near Somalia

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A British sea trade monitoring agency says another boat has been hijacked near the coast of Somalia. That and the hijacking of a Maltese-flagged merchant vessel last week has raised fears that Somali pirates are active again after nearly a decade. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Friday that in the latest attack, a dhow trading vessel was hijacked by heavily armed people near the town of Eyl off the coast of Somalia. The agency didn’t give any details on who was responsible for the hijacking in its report but said an investigation is underway.

