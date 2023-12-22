A court in Romania rejects Andrew Tate’s request to visit his ailing mother in the UK

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A spokesperson for Andrew Tate says a court in Romania has rejected the divisive influencer’s request to leave the country to visit his mother in the U.K. after she had suffered a heart attack. Tate is charged in Romania with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Tate’s spokesperson said after the Bucharest Court of Appeal’s decision that the ruling “has left us disheartened.” It comes nearly a year after Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian women were arrested near Bucharest. Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June. They have denied the allegations.

