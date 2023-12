Congress launches an investigation into the Osprey program after the latest deadly crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional oversight committee has launched an investigation into the V-22 Osprey program following the latest deadly crash, which killed eight Air Force special operations service members. The entire Osprey fleet remains grounded following the crash, with the exception of some limited Marine Corps flights. More than 50 U.S. service members have died in Osprey crashes over the lifespan of the program, and 20 of those died in four crashes over the last 20 months. The Osprey is a fast-moving airframe that can fly like both a helicopter and an airplane. But its many crashes have led critics to warn it has fatal design flaws.

