Correction: Wisconsin-Abortion Referendum story

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a Dec. 21 story about Wisconsin abortion law, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Roe v. Wade only allowed states to regulate abortion after the point of fetal viability. It allowed states to regulate abortion under certain circumstances before that point. The AP also reported that viability is typically around the 24th to 28th week of pregnancy. Although that was once the case, doctors and researchers now generally consider it to be around the 23rd or 24th week.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.