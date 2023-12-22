Czechs mourn 14 dead and dozens wounded in the worst mass shooting in the country’s history

PRAGUE (AP) — People in the Czech capital are trying to come to grips with the worst mass shooting in the country’s history that left 14 dead and dozens wounded inside a university building. Political leaders, students, friends of the victims and others came together to light candles to mourn the dead at an impromptu vigil. The city’s police chief says the gunman was working alone when he opened fire in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where he was a student. He then killed himself as police approached. Police also believe he killed his father earlier in the day and a man and a baby last week. The Czech government declared Saturday a national day of mourning.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.