NFL denies Eagles’ appeal of $100,000 fine, security chief DiSandro’s sideline ban, AP source says

The NFL has denied the Eagles’ appeal of a $100,000 fine and the league’s ban of the team’s security chief, Dom DiSandro, from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season. That’s according to a person familiar with the league’s decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn’t been disclosed. Philadelphia was fined and DiSandro was suspended for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. DiSandro has still been permitted to travel and perform all other work duties. He can return to the sideline in the playoffs.

