Police launch probe into alleged abduction of British teen Alex Batty who went missing 6 years ago

LONDON (AP) — Police say they’ve launched a criminal investigation into the alleged abduction of British teenager Alex Batty who was missing for six years. Batty was found last week in France after telling police he had decided to walk away from the house where he had been staying with his mother and grandfather. They took him on a two-week vacation in 2017 and never returned home. The boy says in his first interview that he initially lied to police about his escape to protect his mother and grandfather. Batty tells The Sun newspaper that he now realizes they’ll probably be caught.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.