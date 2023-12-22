TV sitcom ‘Extended Family’ taken from real-life relationship of Celtics owner, wife and her ex

BOSTON (AP) — The new NBC sitcom “Extended Family” is loosely based on the real-life family dynamics between Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, his wife and her ex-husband. On the show, a couple divorces amicably and work together to raise their two children. And everything is going fine until the ex-wife starts dating the owner of the Boston Celtics. That really happened with Grousbeck, his new wife, Emilia Fazzalari and her ex-husband, George Geyer. The three got some help from Boston Red Sox owner and TV veteran Tom Werner. The show debuts on NBC on Saturday night after the football and is scheduled for Tuesday nights in the new year.

