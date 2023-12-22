UN to vote on watered-down resolution on aid to Gaza without call for suspension of hostilities

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote after many delays on a watered-down resolution to deliver desperately needed aid to Gaza. The revised text is backed by the United States, while Russia and other countries still support a stronger text that would include the now eliminated call for “the urgent suspension of hostilities” between Israel and Hamas. The initial revised draft resolution was discussed behind closed doors by council members not long after it was circulated Thursday and a vote was delayed so council members could consult their capitals. It was unclear whether the resolution, which was revised again slightly Friday morning, would be adopted.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.