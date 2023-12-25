Community Events throughout the Coachella Valley in 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, we’re taking a look at the most memorable community events throughout the nine valley cities.

Here's a closer look at this year's highlights.

Flashing lights, red carpets, and cinema's biggest names helped us kick off the year in the January.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival returned marking the first in-person awards gala since 2020.

News Channel 3 partnered with Firstbank and the Desert Community Foundation to launch the first 'Coachella Valley Giving Day' raising more than $370,000 for local non profits.

FirstBank Executive Vice President Lance Barney said, "Not only getting people in the community to think about philanthropy that may not always think about it, but also just making it one stop shop, easy place for people to make a donation if they want to get involved."

From film, to philanthropy and fitness. The 'Tour de Palm Springs took over the valley in February.'

That same month the Date Festival returned parade and all with some treats like bacon wrapped dates.

"This is not our first rodeo," said Dane Baldwin, owner of County Fair Cinnamon Rolls. "We've been coming to the Riverside Date Festival, I'm going to say at least four decades."

The winner of this year’s 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has supported the organization for a decade and is a cancer survivor herself.

Elizabeth Landrigan won the new home in the Montage Community said, "I'm in shock. It's gorgeous."

In April, it was quite the birthday celebration for one of the valley’s most iconic cities, celebrating 85 years.

"Palm Springs is the gold standard," said former Palm Springs Mayor, Robert Moon.

Some of the world’s most anticipated festivals, including Coachella and Stagecoach took place right in our backyard in April.

Buddy Holly was crowned as the champ at the Westminster dog show and sworn in as Palm Springs’ first Canine Mayor

In July we said goodbye to one of the most iconic voices in jazz, Tony Bennett.

A cool splash in the summer, celebrated a decade in the desert.

"We the City Council of Palm Springs, by the power vested in us, do proclaim August 11th, 2023 to be 'Splash House Day,'" said Palm Springs Councilmember, Grace Garner.

Coachella valley resident and beloved star, Suzanne Somers gone too soon in October.

"Both Barry and Suzanne stepped forward to donate money to rebuild the music department at College of the Desert," said Bruce Fessier, Retired Entertainment Reporter at the Desert Sun.

Just two days later we remembered the dedication of homeless advocate, Arlene Rosenthal.

"She gave every last dollar she had and she would give anything that she had. And the biggest thing is that she would never turn anyone down," said Matthew Naylor, with Well in the Desert.

In November, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians shared their culture in a way that’s never been done before with the opening of a new museum.

"Every video, every voice that you're hearing, it's all Agua Caliente Tribal members." said Agua Caliente Tribal Chairman, Reid Milanovich.

Inching towards the finish line in, triathletes pushed themselves past 70 miles at this year’s Indian Wells, La Quinta Ironman in December.

This desert landscape making the perfect home to some of this year’s most memorable events.