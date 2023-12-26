Sweden moves one step closer to NATO membership after Turkish parliamentary committee gives approval

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish Parliament’s foreign affairs committee has given its consent to Sweden’s bid to join NATO, drawing the previously non-aligned Nordic country closer to membership in the Western military alliance. Sweden’s accession protocol will now need to be approved in the general assembly for the last stage of the legislative process in Turkey. No date has been set. Turkey, a NATO member, has delayed ratifying Sweden’s application for more than a year, accusing the country of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara regards as threats to its security, including Kurdish militants and members of a network that Ankara blames for a failed coup in 2016.

