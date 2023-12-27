A Greek air force training jet crashes outside a southern base and search is underway for the pilot
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek air force training jet has crashed in the countryside outside an airbase near the southern town of Kalamata, leaving its pilot missing. State-run ERT television said the two-seater T-2 aircraft was carrying only one crew member, who was seen ejecting before the crash Wednesday morning. Rescue teams cordoned off the area of the crash, where there are no buildings, and are trying to locate the pilot.