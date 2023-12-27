Herb Kohl, former US senator and owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, has died. He was 88

Herb Kohl, a former Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, has died. He was 88. His death Wednesday was announced by Herb Kohl Philanthropies. The foundation did not give a cause but said he died after a brief illness. Kohl was a popular figure in Wisconsin. He purchased the Bucks to keep them from leaving town and spent generously from his fortune on civic and educational causes throughout the state. He also used his money to fund his Senate races, allowing to him to portray himself as “nobody’s senator but yours.”

By TODD RICHMOND and FREDERIC J. FROMMER Associated Press

