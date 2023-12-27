Skip to Content
News Channel 3 looks back at the biggestes stories of 2023

KESQ
By
December 26, 2023
Published 10:30 AM

News Channel 3's John White takes a look at the big stories of the year

Wednesday night on News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m., Evening Anchor John White continues our series "2023:  The Year in Coachella Valley" taking a look at some of the highs and lows of the year.

His look at the big stories of 2023 will include some heartbreaking moments, including the shooting deaths of two Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies at the beginning of the year.  He'll also highlight some of the lighter momets of the year including the Coachella Valley Firebirds magical first season, the 85th birthday of Palm Springs, and much more.

