Polish president tangles with new government in battle over control of state media

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s political battle over state media continues. The new pro-European Union government has put state media in a state of liquidation in response to the president’s rejection of funding for them. New Prime Minister Donald Tusk seeks to free the media from political control. But President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the previous conservative government, vetoed the new government’s bill that provided millions of dollars for public media. Liquidation gives the state TV, radio and news agency and their employees more protection from the political dispute and secures their jobs despite the lack of funding.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.