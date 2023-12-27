Polish president tangles with new government in battle over control of state media
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s political battle over state media continues. The new pro-European Union government has put state media in a state of liquidation in response to the president’s rejection of funding for them. New Prime Minister Donald Tusk seeks to free the media from political control. But President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the previous conservative government, vetoed the new government’s bill that provided millions of dollars for public media. Liquidation gives the state TV, radio and news agency and their employees more protection from the political dispute and secures their jobs despite the lack of funding.