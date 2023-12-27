Shakira’s hometown unveils a giant statue of the beloved Colombian pop star

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Pop star Shakira has been immortalized in her Colombian hometown of Barranquilla, where officials unveiled a giant bronze statue of the music diva known around the world for her catchy tunes and exhilarating moves. The six-meter — about 20-feet — monument depicts the multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy winner in one of her famous belly dancing outfits, her hips swaying to the right and her arms raised gracefully toward the sky. The statue, located on a recently built promenade along the Magdalena River on the edge of the town, was unveiled in a small ceremony on Tuesday that was attended by Shakira’s parents and the city’s mayor.

