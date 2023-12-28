Man dies, woman ‘expected to survive’ after helicopter crashes into a canal near Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Emergency workers in South Florida rescued two people, including one who later died, from a canal after their helicopter crashed. The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter, a Hughes 369 aircraft, was carrying two people from Fort Myers when it crashed into a canal about three miles west of Miami Executive Airport. Aerial video footage showed divers from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue searching the canal. CBS News Miami reports the two people were sent to local hospitals in Miami, where one was in serious condition and the other had non-life-threatening injuries. The FAA says it is opening an investigation.

