2 dead after truck hits several people in city in southern Germany, police say

BERLIN (AP) — Police say two people have died, including an 11-year-old girl, after a truck struck several people in southern Germany. Police say the 63-year-old driver hit a group of five people close to the railway station in downtown Passau on Friday morning. A 37-year-old woman died at the site. Her 11-year-old daughter passed away in hospital later on Friday afternoon. Three other pedestrians were injured, among them the 9-year-old son of the killed woman. Police told German news agency dpa that they are “currently assuming that this was an accident situation.” An investigation is ongoing.

