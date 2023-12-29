An avalanche killed 2 British skiers on Mont Blanc. A hiker in the French Alps also died in a fall

PARIS (AP) — Britain’s Foreign Office says an avalanche in an off-piste area of a French ski resort swept two British skiers to their deaths. The statement on Friday said the pair are reportedly a 54-year-old mother and her 22-year-old son. Another skier, reportedly an instructor, has been left injured and a hiker was killed in a separate area after the avalanche on Mont Blanc. The local administration says the avalanche on Thursday swept through an off-piste area of the Saint-Gervais-les-Bains ski resort at an altitude of 2,300 meters. Dozens of mountain rescuers set out to search for skiers trapped. The administration said it rescued five others.

