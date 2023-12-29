Wrap up the year at the second annual ‘Celebrate Coachella Valley’ party

It's going to be a party for the entire family at Palm Desert's Civic Center Park.

The second annual 'Celebrate Coachella Valley' is taking place, Saturday Dec. 30 from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Headliner, Lauren Alaina and other local musical acts including DJ Mod Girl will be live on stage near the baseball fields and Aquatic Center off of San Pablo and Magnesia Falls.

The event's co-founder, Greg Middleton said this event was planned with families in mind.

The following activities will be offered throughout the afternoon and evening:

Live Music

Food & Drinks: food drinks, Stuft Pizza Wine Tasting

Games: face painting, Shuffle Putt, Street Hockey, Basketball Shooting Competitions

Prizes: Win year-long sports scholarships to the YMCA

Gift Card Giveaways: Enter to win gift cards from local businesses

Attendees are recommended to drive in through Fred Waring Dr. because roundabouts like Magnesia Falls will be closed.

Parking will be available at the Recreation Center, YMCA, the Aquatic Center and College of the Desert will be offering overflow parking as well.

You can find more details here.