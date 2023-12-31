Ex-cycling world champ Dennis reportedly charged after Olympian wife struck, killed by vehicle

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis is reported to have been charged in connection with the death of his wife, Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins, who died after being struck by a vehicle while riding in Adelaide. Australian media reports said Dennis has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, endangering life and driving without due care and that he has been bailed to appear at the Adelaide Magistrate’s Court in March. Hoskins, 32, competed for Australia at the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Dennis won gold medals in the team pursuit at the 2010 and 2011 World Championships and was world time trial champion in 2018 and 2019. He retired from cycling last year.

