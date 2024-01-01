The first baby born in the desert on New Year’s Day is a BOY

A baby boy was born on January 1st, 4:04 a.m. within the Desert Care Network at JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio. For all New Year babies, each one is given a signature Desert Care Network onesie that says New Year Baby on it. The first baby receives a gift basket and a special certificate to commentate the day.

Desert Regional's first baby was born at 4:19 a.m. It's a boy.

Eisenhower did not have any babies born in their birthing center on New Year's Day but we were told that when a baby is born they will present a basket of goodies to the first baby born.

Tune in at 4 and 5 p.m. to see the first baby born on New Year's Day in the Coachella Valley.