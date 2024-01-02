Judge rules former clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses must pay $260,000 in fees, costs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a former county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in Kentucky must pay up. Kim Davis must pay a total of $260,104 in fees and expenses to attorneys who represented one couple. That’s in addition to $100,000 in damages a jury says the former Rowan County clerk should pay the couple who sued. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports attorneys for Davis had argued that the fees and costs sought by the attorneys were excessive. But U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning disagreed and said Davis must pay since the men prevailed in their lawsuit. Attorneys for Davis were expected to appeal the ruling.

