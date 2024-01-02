Plane catches fire on runway at Japan’s Haneda airport, passengers reportedly safe

TOKYO (AP) — A plane has caught fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Local TV showed a large burst of fire erupt from the side of a Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around on the wing then caught fire. NHK TV reported that all passengers aboard, believed to have been about 400 people, got out safely. Later video showed fire crews working to put out the fire. It wasn’t immediately clear what had happened or if there were injuries. Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.