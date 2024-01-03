1 soldier killed and 12 injured in attack in Colombia blamed on drug cartel
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — One soldier has been killed and 12 injured in an attack with explosives on a military unit in northwestern Colombia that the military has blamed on the notorious Gulf Clan drug cartel. The Defense Ministry says in a news release that the attack occurred early Wednesday in a military facility in the municipality of Turbo, about 480 kilometers (300 miles) northwest of Bogota, Colombia’s capital. The ministry attributed the attack to a faction of the Gulf Clan, considered by authorities to be the country’s largest active drug cartel. The army has been carrying out operations against the group.